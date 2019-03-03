Carol Rose Ahl

Aug. 22, 1936 - Feb. 20, 2019



EDMOND

Carol Rose Ahl, age 82, of Edmond, OK, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of Feb. 20, 2019.

She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Hominy, OK to the late Clyde Ira and Helen Levina (Jenkins) Silvernail.

Carol attended Classen High School and was well-known and admired for her friendly smile and great sense of style. Upon graduation, Carol became a loving wife and mother, eventually making her home in Blanchard, OK, where she helped her late husband, Harvey Ahl, Jr., run their businesses, Red Cross Drug and Family Flick Video & Tanning Salon. She had a Heavenly voice and sang in the church choir at The First United Methodist Church in town. She was an avid Bridge player, a great cook, and loved playing jokes and laughing with her friends and family. She had a passion for entertaining and opening her home for the holidays as well as hosting parties throughout the year. She was close to her siblings and enjoyed years of traveling the country and sharing adventures with them. There was never a shortage of laughter.

Carol retired with her husband to Norman, OK, and eventually, relocated to Edmond. While in Norman, she was active in the First Christian Church, Assistance League of Norman, the Garden Club and volunteered at the Norman Regional Women's Center. Carol handled herself with grace and class and will be missed immensely by all those who knew and loved her.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Ahl, Jr.; and her son, Charles R. Saner. She leaves behind three children, David E. Saner, of Edmond; Ronald P. Saner, of Edmond; and Carol "Denise" Saner, of Norman; as well as grandchildren, Ashley and Andy Lacks, of Edmond; Chaz and Jessica Saner, of Oklahoma City; Cameron and Erin Saner, of Edmond; Ty and Teah Saner, of Oklahoma City; Ron and Myrina Saner, of Norman; Aubrey and Wyatt Wilde of Sonoma, CA; Linsey Cresswell, of Norman; Nic Saner, of Oklahoma City; and Cheyenne Saner, of Oklahoma City; as well as several great-grandchildren. We will all miss her beautiful smile and the sound of her laughter. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary