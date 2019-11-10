|
|
Carol Strong Beard OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 22, 1938 - Nov. 7, 2019
Carol Strong Beard was born on Dec. 22, 1938, in Oklahoma City to Clarence Johnson Strong and Nina Eugenia Strong. Carol graduated from Northwest Classen High School and attended the University of Oklahoma. Carol had a lifelong love of Oklahoma City as well as La Jolla, CA, where she spent her most memorable summers with family and friends. Carol was featured in Town & Country, was named top ten best dressed in Oklahoma City, and her most esteemed honor was working with political campaigns and charitable works. Carol is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie Beard Post; and her two beloved grandsons, Brandon Johnson Burger and Blake Alan Burger, of Dallas, TX. CiCi, as she was known to her family and dearest friends, will return to La Jolla, CA in fulfillment of her final wishes.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019