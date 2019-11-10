Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BEARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL BEARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Carol Strong Beard
Dec. 22, 1938 - Nov. 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Carol Strong Beard was born on Dec. 22, 1938, in Oklahoma City to Clarence Johnson Strong and Nina Eugenia Strong. Carol graduated from Northwest Classen High School and attended the University of Oklahoma. Carol had a lifelong love of Oklahoma City as well as La Jolla, CA, where she spent her most memorable summers with family and friends. Carol was featured in Town & Country, was named top ten best dressed in Oklahoma City, and her most esteemed honor was working with political campaigns and charitable works. Carol is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie Beard Post; and her two beloved grandsons, Brandon Johnson Burger and Blake Alan Burger, of Dallas, TX. CiCi, as she was known to her family and dearest friends, will return to La Jolla, CA in fulfillment of her final wishes.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -