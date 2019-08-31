|
|
Carol Joan Fay OKLAHOMA CITY
Mirwald Bishop
Dec. 23, 1934 - Aug. 28, 2019
Born Dec. 23, 1934, in St. Paul, MN to Orena and John Mirwald, Carol grew up in Minnesota. She had a love story for books. She married Darrell Bishop on June 13, 1954, after they had known each other for just 31 days and remained married for 65 years. They married in St. Paul, MN. Darrell was in the military, so they traveled abroad to Germany, and then across the U.S. They had two children, Ryan Bishop and Lori Bishop. After Darrell retired from the military, the family settled in Lawton, OK, where Carol got a job at Fort Sill as Civil Service for the Fire Support Division. She continued on with Civil Service after they left Oklahoma to Albuquerque, NM, where she retired with 26 years of service. They moved back to Oklahoma City and on to Denton, TX for a while before returning to Oklahoma City. They loved to travel and meet new people. Carol was an avid animal lover and loved children. She was loved greatly by her husband and her children. She will be dearly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Kilbane, and brother-in-law, George Kilbane, who are eternally residing in a very warm location. Carol is survived by her husband, Darrell Wayne Bishop, of Oklahoma City; her son, Ryan Bishop, of West Hartford, CT; daughter, Lori Bishop, of Oklahoma City; sisters-in-law, Beverly Dandy, of Iowa; Karen Bishop, of Iowa; and Donna Coker, of Georgia; her brother-in-law, Marvin Bishop, of Texas; several nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 31, 2019