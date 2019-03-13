Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
CAROL CUPP


Carol D. Cupp
Dec. 22, 1938 - Mar. 11, 2019

MOORE
After 80 years of a life well lived Carol D. Cupp passed away on March 11, 2019 in Moore, Oklahoma. She was born to Zenas and June Short on December 22, 1938 in Osage, Oklahoma. Carol graduated from Plainview High School in Wichita, Kansas. She was married to Charles M. Cupp for years. Carol enjoyed shopping, playing slot machines, frogs, but most importantly she loved her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Jack, and Jerry Short; sisters, Georgia Schroeder, and Janice Winton. Carol is survived by her husband, Charles M. Cupp; children, Charles B. Cupp and wife Dianne, Kelly B. Cupp and wife Amanda, Doyce Crandall and husband Michael, and Cathy Vaughn; grandchildren, Courtney Maynard, Kellye Anne Cupp-Sutton and husband Blair, Zachary Knepp, Tyler McSpadden, Nicole Norat, and Karli Norat. Services to celebrate Carol's life will be held 10:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
