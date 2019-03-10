Carol Elizabeth Gaines

May 22, 1952 - March 7, 2019



MOORE

Carol Elizabeth Gaines, 66, of Moore, OK, passed away March 7, 2019. She was born May 22, 1952, to Lawrance & Jean Hare in Neodesha, KS. Carol loved teaching. She was retired and was enjoying her retirement time. She retired from the Moore Public School systems. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing on her sewing machine, traveling and going to the gym to work out. Carol is survived by her her husband, Stephen Gaines; her two daughters, Diana Eubanks and husband Eddie and Jennifer Schafroth and husband Paul; son, Michael Gaines and wife Tracey; 11 grandchildren, Molly, Shelby, and Magan Gaines; Sydney and Adyson Eubanks; Aiyana, Wolfe, Axel, and Nikolai; Paul David and Mackenzie Schafroth; two brothers, Rodney Hare and wife Brenda and Jerry Hare and wife Linda; two nieces, Cindy Kittrell and Heather Platt; great-niece, Courtney Kittrell; and great-nephews, Newton and Linden. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Hare; her father, Lawrance Hare; and her sister, Nancy Fuller. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the chapel of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.