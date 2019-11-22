|
|
Carol Cox Liebmann OKLAHOMA CITY
December 17, 1937-November 20, 2019
Carol Lynn Cox Liebmann passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family members in her native Oklahoma City. She will forever be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother.
Carol was born in Oklahoma City on Dec. 17th, 1937 to Irene Croom Cox and Robert Leonard Cox, an OKC attorney. It was as a toddler in the sandbox in her parents' backyard in Crown Heights that she first met her husband J.G. Liebmann III. His parents, Barbara and J.G. Liebmann II were frequent visitors to the Cox home. The Liebmann family were pioneers of ice manu-facturing in the states of Oklahoma and Florida. Carol and J did not date until she was a student at OU, where mutual friends re-introduced them on a supposedly "blind" date.
Carol was a proud member of NW Classen's first graduating class (1956). At OU, Carol set school records (some of which stand today) swimming the butterfly stroke for the swim team. She also led the water ballet team and was a member of Chi Omega. After graduating with a degree in Interior Design, Carol married J in Oct. 1960. Carol was a member of the Junior League of OKC, Cub Scout Den Mother, avid bridge and Mahjong player, enthusiastic tap dancer and frequent world traveller. Carol and J shared a passion for tennis, which led to her being voted the OKC Tennis Club's first female president.
Carol is survived by husband J Liebmann, sister Bettie Lu Lancaster (Fayetteville, AR), sister Ann Sheldon (Bartlesville) and three sons: Brad (London, UK), Bart (of Huger, SC) and Blake (Piedmont), as well as by seven grandchildren.
Carol will be buried in the Liebmann family plot at Rose Hill Burial Park. A service celebrating Carol's life will be held afterward on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, at 3:00pm at Smith & Kernke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made @
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019