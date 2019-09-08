|
|
Carol Sue Manley EDMOND
February 12, 1938 - August 27, 2019
Carol Sue Manley, 81 of Edmond, passed August 27th. Born on February 12th, 1938 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Bernice Earle and Lucille Allen Walker. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School where she met Dick Manley who she later married in 1958. Carol Sue attended OSU where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. The campus ROTC named her as an Honorary Cadet Colonel in 1958. In 1961, their son Richard (Rick) Manley Jr. was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They moved to Oklahoma City in 1969. She began her real estate career in 1975 and enjoyed over thirty years in helping clients buy and sell homes. She was recognized twice by the Edmond Board of Realtors as "Edmond's Most Cooperative Realtor". Carol Sue was a member of Junior League of Oklahoma City, and made many friends with her cheerful and sweet nature, always offering a compliment to everyone she met. She is survived by her husband Dick Manley, son Rick and wife Kathy. Rick is father of Christie Piersol. She and husband Lance Piersol are parents to her great grandchildren Tristan, Trinity, and Dylan.
A memorial service will be held on September 13th at 2:00 PM at the Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, 1212 Bedford Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73116.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019