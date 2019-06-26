Carol "Joyce" Taubitz

June 27, 1926 - June 22, 2019



MIDWEST CITY, OK

Joyce was born in Williamsport, Pa. to Claude G. and Elizabeth Emery Thomas on June 27, 1926. She departed this earth on June 22, 2019. Her family moved to Reading, Pa. in her childhood. During WWII she built cots for the war effort. She married Francis Taubitz in 1950 and they had 2 daughters, Janet and Patricia. After Tricia's death, Joyce worked as an assistant to Special Education teachers in the Reading School District. The family moved to Oklahoma City in 1971. There Joyce worked many years for Baptist (Integris) Hospital as a nursing asst, monitor tech and later in home health. She was an avid swimmer and won many medals in the Senior Games. She loved all animals, especially cats and volunteered at the OKC Animal Shelter in the cat room. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fran, parents, daughter and 3 brothers. She is survived by daughter, Janet Taubitz Miller, 3 grandchildren; Jennifer Asher, Stacey Smith and Steven Miller; 8 great-grandchildren and sister R. Joanne Warren.

A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, 06/27/19, at the Bethany YMCA, 3400 N. Mueller at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to OKC Animal Welfare, the Alzheimer's Foundation, or YMCA. The family wishes to thank all of Joyce's caregivers at Blueridge Place and Emerald Hospice. Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary