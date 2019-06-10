Carol L. Thompson

July 17, 1966 - June 8, 2019



EDMOND

Carol Lynn Thompson was born July 17, 1966, in Rockville Centre, NY to parents Homer and Sharon Thompson. She passed away June 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City. From an early age, Carol was fascinated with cars, trucks, and all things construction. No dolls for her. She worked in the parts department at an auto dealership and various construction companies, most recently, CMS Willowbrook.

Those who knew Carol found her to be conscientious, caring, and witty. They could always count on her for a good laugh.

The loves of her life were her many dogs. Her devotion to them was over-the-top.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Homer; grandparents; and sister, Debby Broomfield. She is survived by her mother, Sharon; aunt, Vicki Munoz; her brother-in-law, Mike Broomfield and his family; as well as many other family members.

A Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church, 1921 E. 15th, Edmond, OK.