NORMAN
Caroline Louise "Carl"
McKnight
July 17, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2019
Caroline Louise McKnight, 94, of Norman, OK, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 2, 2019, at the Meadowlake Estates Nursing Center in Oklahoma City. She was born on July 17, 1925, in Oklahoma City to Chilton Carl and Katie O'Reilly, of Oklahoma City.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Russell Winn McKnight, on Oct. 14, 1991; her sister, Frances Carl Mason; and her parents.
Caroline spent her entire life in Oklahoma City, graduated from Classen High School, enjoyed being active in different churches, and enjoyed traveling with Russell, as well as spending time with family and friends. One of Caroline's best memories was meeting her future husband, Russell, on the ferris wheel at the State Fair in 1943 just before he went into the U.S. Navy during World War II. She spent her life supporting and helping Russell in life, ministry, and their final years together at Faith Bible Church in Edmond, OK. She leaves behind many fellow believers who loved her dearly. She so looked forward to seeing her Lord Jesus and her husband in eternity.
Survivors include Caroline's two daughters, Nancy Kate Wood (husband, Vincent), of Norman, OK; and Charity Ann McKnight, of Santa Rosa, CA. Caroline had two granddaughters, Annie Grace Wood, of Norman; and Olivia Hope Wood Islas, of Jacksonville, NC. Caroline lived long enough to meet her grandson-in-law, Hope's husband, 2nd Lieutenant Sean Islas of the U.S. Marine Corps.
There will be a brief Graveside Service to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Edmond, OK. Please feel free to attend.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Meadowlake Estates Nursing Center in Oklahoma City and Frontier Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Caroline in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Metropolitan Baptist Church of Oklahoma City (mbc-okc.org) or to Faith Bible Church of Edmond (faithbibleok.com).
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019