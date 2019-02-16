Carolyn E. Bright

September 14, 1924-February 5, 2019



YUKON

Carolyn E. Bright, 94, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during the morning of February 5, 2019. Carolyn was born September 14, 1924 in Altus, OK to parents George E. Collier and Cordye E. Dawson. Soon after birth, Carolyn's parents moved to northeast Texas in a remote area Carolyn called Possum Holler. She met her first husband, Felix M. Tidwell, while attending Southeastern State College in Durant, OK.

After divorcing Felix, she moved to Midwest City in 1952 and began the diffi-cult task of raising four young children on her own. Carolyn became actively involved at Wickline United Methodist Church, and began working at Tinker AFB, where she retired in 1975 after 21 years of civil service. In 1967, she served as Worthy Matron for the Midwest City Chapter of Eastern Star.

She married second husband, James (Jim) Barnes, in 1973 and moved to Bethany OK, where she joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church and loved serving her Lord through mission trips and organized Bible studies. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandkids with many trips to Enterprise Square, the OKC Zoo, and Frontier City. After Jim's death, Carolyn retired with her third husband, Dr. Wayne Bright, to the Spanish Cove Retirement Center in Yukon, OK.

Carolyn is survived by four children, Felicia Carroll of Solvang, CA, Virginia Raphiel of Columbus, GA, Barbara Pasek of Broken Arrow, OK, and Lloyd Tidwell of Oklahoma City; by two brothers, Jackson Collier of Ft. Worth, TX and Aaron Collier of Brenham, TX; and by six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren . Carolyn was also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Brooks of Overland Park, KS and husband Dr. Wayne Bright.

Carolyn's entire family encourages everyone to attend her Memorial Service at St. Mark's United Meth-odist Church in Bethany, OK to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10 am. Carolyn will be interned at the historic Hickory Grove Cemetery, south of Petty, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to your church or favorite charity. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 16, 2019