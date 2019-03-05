Carolyn S. Bruza

Feb. 29, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Carolyn S. Bruza entered her heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Carolyn was born on Feb. 29, 1940, in Duncan, OK to Granville and Nettie Mae Segler. She graduated from Capitol Hill High School and furthered her education at Oklahoma State University. She began her career as an elementary teacher, who instilled the love of learning in her students while living in Colorado. After moving back to Oklahoma, she worked for 34 years at Guernsey as the executive administrative assistant to the CEO, a position that she greatly loved and with coworkers whom she considered a second family. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife to her beloved Jim, wonderful mother to Kevin and Steven, doting Magaw to her two grandchildren, Zachary and Madison, and loyal friend to countless others. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church, where she served in various capacities for 28 years. She also led a Bible study at Guernsey and served as secretary for Bible Study Fellowship. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman who touched the lives of many through her strength of character, selfless generosity and loving kindness. It was Carolyn's desire that her legacy of faith be carried on by her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Christa; and brothers, Donald Leroy and Troy Glenn. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jim Bruza; her sons, Kevin Hanes and Steven Hanes and wife Jonna and grandchildren, Zachary and Madison; brother-in-law, Jerry Vaughan (Christa); sisters-in-law, Billie Segler (Troy) and Carol Segler (Leroy); and former husband Bailey Frank Hanes. A Funeral to celebrate Carolyn's life well lived will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church, 14317 N. Council, OKC, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, OKC.