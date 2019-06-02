Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmaus Baptist Church
16001 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmaus Baptist Church
16001 S. Western Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Emmaus Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
16001 S. Western Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Creecy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Diane Creecy


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Diane Creecy Obituary

Carolyn Diane Creecy
May 9, 1961 - May 14, 2019

BETHANY
Carolyn Diane Creecy, "CC", 58, of Bethany, OK, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019, after a courageous battle with a long illness. Carolyn was born on May 9th, 1961 in Ponca City, OK to Kenneth & Temperance (Arnold) Peace. Temperance was later married to Roger Creecy, & together, they raised their beautiful daughter. Carolyn completed the majority of her secondary education in Guthrie, OK. She graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick, OK in 1979 & went on to attend Oklahoma State University. She was employed by Career Systems Development Corporation where she was chosen to receive The Above & Beyond Award for Outstanding Performance in December 2018. Carolyn was known for her daring sense of humor. She was a champion of women. She loved music & art. She had the ability to lift others up by saying things like, "Soar like a hawk, friend. Don't be like all the chickens in the world". She was the life of every family get together, thoughtful & caring in gift giving, & determined to put her family before any need of her own. She loved her family deeply & completely & will be deeply & completely missed by them. Carolyn was preceded in death by Kenneth Peace, grandmother (Mimi) Maryann Newland Arnold, grandparents Bert and Mary (Culver) Peace, & beloved cousins Curtis Hewes and Lisbeth Lemert. She leaves behind her parents, Roger & Temperance Ellen Creecy, brother & sister-in-law, David & Janelle Creecy, sister, Jennifer Creecy, aunt, Carol Mattoon, uncle & aunt, Abner & Ann (Arnold) Lemert, nephews, Joshua McSperritt & Colby Peters, & cousins, Leslie Lemert, Todd Matoon, his wife Shonda & their son Parker, & Karen Hewes along with many loving friends & co-workers. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Mosby & New-land, who will be cared for by her family. A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on June 8th at 1pm at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western Ave., OKC, OK 73170, with a gathering for friends & family in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Curbside Chronicles of the Homeless Alliance or to the Lupus Foundation. Visit:

www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to share a memory with
the family.

Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.