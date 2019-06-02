Carolyn Diane Creecy

May 9, 1961 - May 14, 2019



BETHANY

Carolyn Diane Creecy, "CC", 58, of Bethany, OK, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019, after a courageous battle with a long illness. Carolyn was born on May 9th, 1961 in Ponca City, OK to Kenneth & Temperance (Arnold) Peace. Temperance was later married to Roger Creecy, & together, they raised their beautiful daughter. Carolyn completed the majority of her secondary education in Guthrie, OK. She graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick, OK in 1979 & went on to attend Oklahoma State University. She was employed by Career Systems Development Corporation where she was chosen to receive The Above & Beyond Award for Outstanding Performance in December 2018. Carolyn was known for her daring sense of humor. She was a champion of women. She loved music & art. She had the ability to lift others up by saying things like, "Soar like a hawk, friend. Don't be like all the chickens in the world". She was the life of every family get together, thoughtful & caring in gift giving, & determined to put her family before any need of her own. She loved her family deeply & completely & will be deeply & completely missed by them. Carolyn was preceded in death by Kenneth Peace, grandmother (Mimi) Maryann Newland Arnold, grandparents Bert and Mary (Culver) Peace, & beloved cousins Curtis Hewes and Lisbeth Lemert. She leaves behind her parents, Roger & Temperance Ellen Creecy, brother & sister-in-law, David & Janelle Creecy, sister, Jennifer Creecy, aunt, Carol Mattoon, uncle & aunt, Abner & Ann (Arnold) Lemert, nephews, Joshua McSperritt & Colby Peters, & cousins, Leslie Lemert, Todd Matoon, his wife Shonda & their son Parker, & Karen Hewes along with many loving friends & co-workers. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Mosby & New-land, who will be cared for by her family. A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on June 8th at 1pm at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western Ave., OKC, OK 73170, with a gathering for friends & family in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Curbside Chronicles of the Homeless Alliance or to the Lupus Foundation. Visit: www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to share a memory with

