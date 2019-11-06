|
|
Carolyn Lois Guthrie OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 3, 1937 - Nov. 3, 2019
Carolyn Lois Guthrie, 82, of OKC, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born September 3, 1937 to Robert and Alma Tanner in Tulsa, OK. She married Dr. Charles Guthrie on June 14, 1957 and from their union they had 4 children. Carolyn received her Associate's Degree and was a dental assistant and office manager at the family practice. She was a member of Western Oaks Christian Church. She enjoyed making ornaments out of eggs. Carolyn loved to volunteer at church and in the community. Carolyn was happiest spending time with her family and especially spoiling her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Carolyn is survived by 3 sons, Dr. Charles Guthrie III, Robert Guthrie and wife, Kimberly, Steve Guthrie and wife, Scheri; daughter, Carrie Cobbs and husband, Gregory; 8 grandchildren, Chase Guthrie and wife, Laney, Hunter Guthrie, Kevin and Kelsey Cobbs, Tanner and Evelyn Guthrie, Aubri and Jaci Guthrie; 3 great grandchildren, Cale, Ezekiel, and Gabriel Guthrie; and daughter-in-law, Trish Guthrie. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8PM at the funeral home. A funeral service will be 10:00AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at South Colonial Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019