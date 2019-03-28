Carolyn Kay Hall

February 25, 1939 - March 25, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Carolyn Kay (Roring) Hall, 80 years of age, passed away the evening of March 25th after a short illness. She graduated from OU but was a converted OSU fan, avid golfer, dog lover, and bridge player. Christmas was Carolyn's favorite time of year as she brought joy and celebration to those around her. She is remembered for her kind spirit, warm heart, generous soul and love of family, friends and God. She was blessed with many lifelong friends including Bridge Club, Ladies Group and Chi Omega sisters. Carolyn is survived by her husband Tom Hall, who loved her dearly and loved her well. Along with her three daughters Margaret Massey (Jim Massey), Elizabeth Lisle (Jim Pate), Dianna Wynne, and Jamie Beam (Don Beam), Tom Hall, Jr., nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Anne (Roring) Curtis and parents Velma and John Roring. Her funeral service will be Friday, March 29th, at 10am at Crossings Community Church in the Chapel 14600 Portland Ave. with visitation beginning at 9am at the church. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary