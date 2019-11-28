|
Carolyn Beatrice NORMAN
Mitchell
Jan. 10, 1932 - Nov. 26, 2019
Carolyn was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Altus, OK. She passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 26, 2019, at home in Norman, OK. Carolyn was passionate in her career as a court reporter. She loved spending time with family, attending OU softball games and playing bridge with her friends at the senior center and Golden Corral. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Linda, Judy Cossey, and Valerie Mitchell; four grandsons; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Grady Womack. She was preceded by her parents, Carroll and Lovie May Womack; her sister, Vita Edwards; and son, Carl Mitchell. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2019, at the Norman Senior Center.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 28, 2019