Carolyn Sue Rea
Dec. 22, 1952 - June 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Carolyn passed away on June 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Carolyn was born on Dec. 22, 1952, to Alvin A. & Mary G. (Kanaly) Kamann in Oklahoma City. She attended Bishop John Carroll Grade School and graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School. She went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Carolyn attended Oklahoma State University OKC, graduating with a Nursing degree. She was a member of Christ the King Parish for over 50 years.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth and Matthew Sannes; her granddaughter, Eleanor Sannes; sisters, Mary C. Groth, of Modesto, CA; and Rita H. House, of Oklahoma City; nieces, Teresa Farrell-Pascoe, Jennifer House, and Sara Parr; nephew, Robert Farrell; and many numerous grand- nieces and nephews. Her stories and laughter will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the , 6525 N. Meridian Ave. Ste. 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 11, 2019
