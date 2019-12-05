Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ's Church of Yukon
620 W. Vandament Ave
CAROLYN SCHULTZ


1936 - 2019
Carolyn June Schulz
June 11, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2019

YUKON
Carolyn June Schulz, 83, of Yukon, passed away at home with her family there on Nov. 29, 2019, after an 18-month fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 11, 1936, in El Reno, OK to Frank and Lorena Coker, graduated from El Reno High School, then went on to Hill's Business College. Carolyn worked at Oklahoma Allergy Clinic, and later as an executive assistant for Pan Am Petroleum until she married the love of her life, Norman Schulz, in 1965, and then transitioned into her greatest role of wife and mother, proudly taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; her brother, Dr. Charles Coker and wife Bonnie, of Piedmont, OK; and sister, Sandra Bynum, of Norman, OK. Visitation with the family is on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 4-6 p.m. at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home at 1500 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK. Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Christ's Church of Yukon at 620 W. Vandament Ave. with interment following at the El Reno Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019
