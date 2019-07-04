Carolyn Sue Taylor

February 25, 1934 - July 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Carolyn Sue McCorstin Taylor, age 85, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Ross and Beth McCorstin on February 25, 1934. She was the second child of five. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jackie McCorstin, her sister, Joyce Ann Crawford, and big brother, Bobby McCorstin.

Carolyn was married to Norman Taylor for almost 65 years. She is survived by her two children: son, Jaye Taylor and his wife Misty of Tulsa, granddaughter Amelia of Tulsa and great-grandsons Gabriel and JJ, grand- daughters Abbey and Catherine Claire; and daughter, Alesia Taylor and her husband Daniel, grandson WOC2 Chris Stringer (currently stationed in South Korea) and his wife Mandy of North Carolina, great-grandson Camden; granddaughter Melissa Swanson and her husband Jake of Oklahoma City, OK, great-granddaughter Sloane and great-grandson Rhys. She is also survived by her sister, Teresa Tate and husband Randy of Madill, OK.

Services will be Friday, July 5, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with inter-ment in Kingston, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019