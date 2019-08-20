Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Carolyn Victoria Ferguson


1950 - 2019
Carolyn Victoria
Ferguson
June 23, 1950 - August 14, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Carolyn Victoria Ferguson, age 69, Midwest City, OK, passed away peacefully with
family members at her side, after a long and coura-geous battle with cancer. Carol was born June 23, 1950 in Waco, TX. She retired from Tinker Air Force Base, which is where she met her loving husband, Harvey. Her parents, Homer Albert Durst and Marguerite Vivian Durst, and her husband, Harvey Joe Ferguson preceded her in death. She leaves behind family and friends who loved her dearly. Carol is survived by her daughters, Julie Skinner (Chadd), Midwest City, OK and Vivian Kim (Doug), Choctaw, OK; brothers, Ron Durst (Carol), Webb City, MO and Larry Durst (Rita), Pinellas Park, FL; sisters Susan Gallo (John), Brighton, CO and Shirley Durst, Northglenn, CO. Carol was a loving grandmother of her two grandsons, Nolan Matthew Skinner and Gavyn Oliver Skinner. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to be listed. In addition to her love of spoiling her two grandchildren, Carol also had a tremendous passion for painting (artwork), sewing, and gardening. Over time, she accumulated quite a collection of turtles. And she could never pass up a chance to play Canasta with her family whenever they got together. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019
