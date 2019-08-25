|
|
Carrie Lee Kouri OKLAHOMA CITY
May 27, 1928 - Aug. 22, 2019
Martha Carrie Lee Kouri began her new life in Heaven on Aug. 22, 2019. She was a retired teacher, who loved her husband, Sid, and her family very much. Carrie Lee loved the Lord and brought smiles to the people around her. She was a loving, sassy, funny, God fearing woman. Those attributes allowed her to cope with life gracefully. Her legacy is one of love and commitment. She loved to be silly and bring joy to others. Carrie Lee's family includes her four children, Sheri Wallis and husband Tracy, Bob Bodin and wife Cindy, Susie Opp and husband David, and Ron Bodin; her grandchildren, Tiffany Martens and husband Charlie, Alayna Opp, and Kyle Opp and wife Mandy; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Logan Martens. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, with services to celebrate her life at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the Buchanan Funeral Service Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019