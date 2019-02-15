Carrlene Faye Bailey

Carrlene Faye Bailey Daniels life on earth ended February 13, 2019. Carrlene was born on February 22, 1940 in Tribbey, OK. She was the youngest of three children born to Carr C. and Mabel Bailey. Carrlene married Victor Daniels on June 23, 1956 in Shawnee. Their marriage lasted 42 years until Vic's death in 1998. She was active in the Mid-Del PTA for many years and was employed by the Mid-Del School System from 1999 until 2009. Survivors include a daughter, Susan Daniels of the home; son, Lynndal Daniels and wife Oranee of San Francisco; three grandchildren, Keith Daniels and wife Rebecca of OKC, Holly Daniels of Moore, and Patrick Tangphao of San Francisco; and three nephews, Randy Parsons, Mickey Parsons, and Richard Bailey. She was also very proud to be the great-grandmother to Chaz and Roland Smith, Cheyenne Casey, and Victor Stephen Daniels. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert L. Bailey; and her sister, Shirley Parsons. Carrlene was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Midwest City. Visitation will be held from 10am-5pm Saturday, February 16th, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. A celebration of her life will be held at 10am Monday, February 18th, at Eastside Church of Christ with interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary