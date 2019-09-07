Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrol Dekat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrol Dekat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Carrol Joseph
"C.J." Dekat
April 2, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Carrol Joseph "C.J." Dekat was born April 2, 1932, to Eugene L. and Genevieve (Prockish) Dekat in Flush, KS and passed away Sept. 5, 2019, in Oklahoma City. C.J. graduated from Flush High School, served in the Air Force, and then graduated from Kansas State University. He worked as an insurance claims adjuster and manager for 36 years, and has lived in Oklahoma since 1976. C.J. was active in his local parish and served as a chaplain to an area hospital for 19 years. He enjoyed bird hunting with his family and playing softball as well as other sports. Preceded in death by his children, Joseph C., John, and Gertrude; he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carleen; daughter, Laurette (Bob Kugelmann); son, Richard (Carolyn); grandchildren, Joe R. (Nikki), Carlina (Jeff Progin), Stephen (Kim), Katy (Curt Miller), Abraham, Asher (Kayla), Verity (Andrew McWilliams), Colin (Jan), Kateri (Ajinkya Bajirao), and Andrew; and his six great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Full obituary details are available at:

www.bffuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
Download Now