Carrol Joseph OKLAHOMA CITY
"C.J." Dekat
April 2, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2019
Carrol Joseph "C.J." Dekat was born April 2, 1932, to Eugene L. and Genevieve (Prockish) Dekat in Flush, KS and passed away Sept. 5, 2019, in Oklahoma City. C.J. graduated from Flush High School, served in the Air Force, and then graduated from Kansas State University. He worked as an insurance claims adjuster and manager for 36 years, and has lived in Oklahoma since 1976. C.J. was active in his local parish and served as a chaplain to an area hospital for 19 years. He enjoyed bird hunting with his family and playing softball as well as other sports. Preceded in death by his children, Joseph C., John, and Gertrude; he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carleen; daughter, Laurette (Bob Kugelmann); son, Richard (Carolyn); grandchildren, Joe R. (Nikki), Carlina (Jeff Progin), Stephen (Kim), Katy (Curt Miller), Abraham, Asher (Kayla), Verity (Andrew McWilliams), Colin (Jan), Kateri (Ajinkya Bajirao), and Andrew; and his six great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Full obituary details are available at:
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 7, 2019