February 22, 1937 - June 28, 2019



Carroll Geer passed away June 28, 2019, at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. His death resulted from complications following a car accident near Kingman, AZ. His wife, two daughters, a son-in-law and a grandson were at his side.

During the Great Depression, his family moved from Oklahoma's Dust Bowl to California. On their way, Carroll was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Phoenix, AZ. After arriving in California, they worked on various produce farms in the San Joaquin Valley. As migrant farm laborers, their homes were canvas-covered cabins in the labor camps. Their family experiences were similar to those in The Grapes of Wrath.

The first house Carroll lived in was in Oildale, CA. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1955. He was the quarterback on the football team and a pole vaulter and hurdler on the track team. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He was assigned to the 16th Physiological Training Flight as a Training Specialist. His work included training pilots in an altitude chamber and testing some of the early space suits for astronauts. While in the Air Force, he married his first wife. Carroll was honorably discharged Jan. 14, 1959.

After military service, his work included being: an oil-field worker, a frame carpenter for his brother's construction company, a crane operator, and running a gas station with his father. His father taught him how to work hard to have a better life for himself and his own family. In 1964, he married his second wife. In 1965, Carroll began his long-term career with Pacific Bell Telephone, retiring in 1991 as a district manager. While working there, he earned an Associate of Arts degree at Diablo Valley College 1973. In 1982, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in professional studies, graduating cum laude, at the University of San Francisco.

In 1998, he married Sherryl Coleman and moved to Oklahoma City, where he lived until his death. He enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, watching football, country music, watching Western movies and TV programs, and having nice cars. But most of all, he loved his family and friends.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Russell Geer and Alva (Muse) Geer; first wife, Joyce (Riley) Geer; second wife, Joan (Clifford) Geer; sister, Rosa Maxine (Geer) Dunn; brother-in-law, John Edgar Dunn; brother, Jack Ozell "Bud" Geer; sister-in-law, Nancy (Burt) Geer; and beloved niece, Jennifer (Geer) George.

He is survived by his third wife of twenty-one years, Sherryl (Geer) Coleman Geer; three daughters, Marla Dunn, Robyn (Geer) Castillo and her husband Phillip, and Kimberly (Geer) De Costa and her husband Joseph; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Coleman) Lang and her husband J; grandsons, Christopher Fujiwara, Matthew Castillo, and Jonathan Castillo; granddaughters, Mia De Costa and Maci De Costa; step-grandsons, Joseph De Costa, Jr. and Joshua De Costa; step-great-grandsons, Miles De Costa and Maverick De Costa; sister-in-law, Pamela Brasel; several nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Erma "Sammy" Muse.

Carroll became a Christian and was baptized in the Lutheran Church May 31, 1992. He is at peace with God for all eternity.

A Memorial with family and friends will be held July 27, 2019, in Cayucos, CA. Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019