EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Carroll S. Morris, age 93, of Eden Prairie, MN, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, and one brother Malcolm Lee Morris. He is survived by his children: Carol Lenee (Craig) Reno, and Stephen (Eileen) Morris; grandchildren: Brooke, Brent, Alec, and Rachel. Private family interment in Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Sunset Funeral Home in Minneapolis assisted with arrangements.

Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
