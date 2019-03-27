



Cary L. Bartlow, Ph.D

Nov. 12, 1945 - Mar. 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Cary was born in Woodward, Oklahoma to Christopher Merle & Mildred Bartlow. At the age of 73, he died from pancreatic cancer peacefully in his home, surrounded by his beloved family and with an appreciation to the Lord for the generous gift of life. Cary is survived by the love of his life, wife Jennifer Jean (Neal) Bartlow of 48 years, his beloved sons and their families, Brad (Andrea), Camron (19), Callie (17mo) Bartlow and Scott (Brooke), Faith (6), Mae (3) Bartlow both of OKC. Also, his older brother Gene Steven Bartlow, Col., Ret. USAF (Karin) of Spring, TX, as well as, his many in-laws, relatives, colleagues & friends.

He obtained his B.S. in Mathematics, with minors in Physics and Chemistry, M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling Psychology and Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology, which lead to a successful career with and in the State of Oklahoma. Cary pioneered a specialized vocation and started his own private rehabilitation counseling practice which impacted thousands of people's lives. Cary was a man of God who left a faith legacy for his family. He used his teaching gift at United Methodist Church of the Servant to help others find and follow Jesus. Cary's deceased parents and many friends and relatives have welcomed him in Heaven. Well done my good and faithful Servant. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, 11am at Church of the Servant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stephenson Cancer Center in OKC. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary