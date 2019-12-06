|
Dr. Casey P. Robinson YUKON
Oct. 10, 1932 - Dec. 4, 2019
Casey Perry Robinson, age 87, of Yukon, OK, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 4, 2019. Born on Oct. 10, 1932, to Clarence and Susan (Shields) Robinson in Idabel, OK. After being invited to attend a small Nazarene church in Idabel, Casey and his mother both became Christians.
He was the youngest of four children and the first to attend college. Attending University of Oklahoma was a life-changing experience in many ways; along with getting an education, he met Eunice Bettes, who would become his beloved wife of 65 years. When asked what attracted him to Eunice, he said, "I have never met a more fun person in my life." During the Korean conflict Casey served as a pharmacist with the U.S. Army.
He and Eunice made their home in Long Beach, CA, where they had three children. After ten years as a Pharmacist Casey furthered his studies with a master's at OU and a PhD in pharmacology at Vanderbilt. He then joined the faculty of OU for 26 years, supervising many PhD candidates. A humble man, he would not openly share that he had 40 scientific publications that were cited more than 300 times. His research was important both nationally and internationally.
Casey was known for his compassion, generosity and quick wit. He took a genuine interest in people of all ages. He and Eunice attended Bethany First Church of the Nazarene for 45 years, and both exemplified the church's theme of living with open arms towards others.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice; three children, Cheryl Bumpus, of Yukon, OK; Kent Robinson, of Des Peres, MO; Brian and Pauline Robinson, of Tuttle, OK; his 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His hobbies included woodworking, creating stained glass, reading, and volunteering.
Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany. In lieu of flowers, please donate to scholarships at OU School of Pharmacy, Southern Nazarene University Catalyst (science alumni support group); or Bethany First Church of the Nazarene Mission Projects. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019