Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CATHY MOCCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHY MOCCIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy Ann Moccia
Feb. 26, 1942 - March 28, 2019

CHOCTAW
Cathy Ann Moccia, 77, of Midwest City, died March 28, 2019. Born in San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Weeden. She is survived by husband, Michael Moccia; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Richard Wilson; son, Thomas Miller; stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Maria and Scott Wolff and Michelle and Steve Casselman; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kelsey and Jase Chilcoat; grandsons, Jacob Wolff, Robert Wolff, and Matthew Casselman; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ann Chilcoat; and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Monte Nelson. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. For Cathy's full obituary and viewing times, please visit:

www.bffuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.