|
|
Cathy Ann Moccia CHOCTAW
Feb. 26, 1942 - March 28, 2019
Cathy Ann Moccia, 77, of Midwest City, died March 28, 2019. Born in San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Weeden. She is survived by husband, Michael Moccia; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Richard Wilson; son, Thomas Miller; stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Maria and Scott Wolff and Michelle and Steve Casselman; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kelsey and Jase Chilcoat; grandsons, Jacob Wolff, Robert Wolff, and Matthew Casselman; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ann Chilcoat; and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Monte Nelson. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. For Cathy's full obituary and viewing times, please visit:
www.bffuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019