Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CD KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CD KELLEY


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

C.D. Kelley
Dec. 15, 1931 - March 16, 2019

EDMOND
CD Kelley joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 15, 1931,to Carl and Norene Kelley in Oklahoma City. Upon graduating Central High School, he joined the Army and served in the Korean War with distinction. He continued his service in the Army National Guard until 1991, retiring as a colonel with 43 years service. He had a career in Civil Service as an Electrical Engineer at Tinker AFB. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Edmond, assisting as a UCO Wesley Campus Ministry Board member and a facilitator of Senior Connections ministry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Matt and Jim Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise; daughters, Jan & husband Doug Singer and Jenny & husband Rick Owens; his grandchildren, Brian Howard, wife Robin; Adam Kelley, wife Amanda; and Katelyn Banta, husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Dylan, Matthew, Aliza, and Kaleigh; extended family, Lorie and Bill Wade and children, Jamie and Thomas West and children. Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.