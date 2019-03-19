C.D. Kelley

Dec. 15, 1931 - March 16, 2019



EDMOND

CD Kelley joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 15, 1931,to Carl and Norene Kelley in Oklahoma City. Upon graduating Central High School, he joined the Army and served in the Korean War with distinction. He continued his service in the Army National Guard until 1991, retiring as a colonel with 43 years service. He had a career in Civil Service as an Electrical Engineer at Tinker AFB. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Edmond, assisting as a UCO Wesley Campus Ministry Board member and a facilitator of Senior Connections ministry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Matt and Jim Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise; daughters, Jan & husband Doug Singer and Jenny & husband Rick Owens; his grandchildren, Brian Howard, wife Robin; Adam Kelley, wife Amanda; and Katelyn Banta, husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Dylan, Matthew, Aliza, and Kaleigh; extended family, Lorie and Bill Wade and children, Jamie and Thomas West and children. Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary