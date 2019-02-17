Resources More Obituaries for CECILIA GOODWIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CECILIA GOODWIN

Cecilia Woolley Goodwin

May 23, 1926 - February 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Cecilia H. Woolley was born in Stonewall, OK on May 23, 1926, to William Walter Woolley and Lillian Burris Woolley. She was a granddaughter of the Chickasaw Supreme Court Justice, District Judge and legislator, Colbert Ashalatubbi Burris. She attended school in Stonewall and graduated from Stonewall High School. She began her college education at Christian College in Columbia, MO, graduating with an Associate of Arts degree. She then moved to Evanston, IL to attend Northwestern University. There, she was active in the broadcasting department and Children's Theatre, graduating with a bachelor's degree in speech. She went on to The University of Oklahoma, where she earned her Master of Education degree. She taught school in Stonewall, OK, then in Oklahoma City at West Nichols Hills Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School. She also enjoyed substitute teaching for many years after her retirement. Since 1940, "Cici" spent every summer in Sturgeon Bay, WI, where she made lifelong friends and memories. She adored these vacations and was even proposed to by Thomas Ward Goodwin, Sr. on one of these special trips. Cecilia's faith was of the utmost importance to her. As a child, she attended Stonewall Methodist Church. Cici and Tom were married in 1951 at Ada Methodist Church, near her hometown. After the newlyweds moved to Oklahoma City, she became a member of First Christian Church and she attended until her passing. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, D.P. Chapter of P.E.O., Downtown Kiwanis Ladies, Twentieth Century Club, The Early American Glass Club, OKC Town Hall, Mayfair Dance Club, OKC Ski Club, Shriners Wives and Civic Music Club. She was also a founding member of Quail Creek Golf & Country Club and on the Deaconess Board at First Christian Church. Cici lived a full and joyful life that was centered around her family, her church, her many friends, Elvis, Lawrence Welk, summers with the Larsons and Andersons in Wisconsin, weekends at Lake Tenkiller, traveling, her Chickasaw heritage, cheering for her favorite sports teams, attending theater plays, dinners with Monday Night Bunch and she would never pass on the opportunity to dance. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her husband, Tom Goodwin, Sr.; her brother, Walt Woolley; and sister, Caroline Christenberry. She is survived by her brother, Bob Woolley, of Ada; son, Tom W. Goodwin, Jr. and his wife Jamie, of Arcadia; son, Brad Goodwin and his wife Connie, of Edmond; daughter, Laura Mach, of Edmond; six grandchildren, Jonathan Mach and wife Mary Elizabeth, of Norman; Kacie Mach, of Edmond; Austin Goodwin and wife Desirée, of Guthrie; Thomas W. Goodwin III and wife Candace, of Edmond; Adam Goodwin and wife Desiree, of Edmond; and Colin Goodwin and wife Megan, of Edmond. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Tehya Shaw, Sloane and Forrest Mach, Nash and Edie Goodwin, Weston and Grady Goodwin, Rilynne Goodwin and Julia Goodwin. Other survivors include many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and amazing friends, whom she loved dearly. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of OKC or to the Methodist Boys Ranch of Gore, OK. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, through Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at First Christian Church of OKC, 3700 N. Walker Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73118. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019