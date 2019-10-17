|
|
Charlene A. Francis OKLAHOMA CITY
July 5, 1923 - October 14, 2019
Charlene A. Francis passed away on October 14, 2019. Charlene was born July 5, 1923 to Fred and Hiawatha Stephens in Columbus Ohio. Charlene was fiercely independent and had a reputation for her strong work ethic. She spent forty plus years of her career as a System Management Analyst for the US Government. Upon retirement, Charlene found ways to fill her time through volunteer work, making porcelain dolls and serving as an instructor and board member for both the Senior Net User Group (SNUG) and the Computer Club of Oklahoma City (CCOKC). Charlene was also involved as a volunteer for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and World Neighbors. She was nominated as an "Ageless Hero", a volunteer awards program sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Charlene loved nothing more than to spend time with those she loved. A perfect day for Charlene would be a Sunday morning breakfast with her family followed by church and finishing the afternoon with a competitive game of Scrabble. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and husband George Francis Sr.. Charlene leaves behind her son George Francis Jr., grandchildren George Francis III, Catche Worsham, David Francis, Christopher Francis, Elena Francis and Anne Hendrick. Charlene also leaves behind 12 great grand-children and 6 great great grandchildren and countless friends. A visitation viewing will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Oklahoma City, on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family members being present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 West Hefner Road, OKC. In lieu of flowers, Charlene requested that donations be made to Computer Club of Oklahoma City/Senior Net User Group, located at 3000 United Founders Blvd., Suite 201, OKC, OK 73112-4279.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019