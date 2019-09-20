|
Charlene P. (Sims) OKLAHOMA CITY
Chyz
April 9, 1929 - August 2, 2019
Charlene P. (Sims) Chyz, 90, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Dallas, TX after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK to Anna Thomas Byrd Pettus and Charles D. Byrd. She was preceded in death by husbands, Leonard Sims and John Chyz. She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Sims) Hopwood (Tom) of Dallas, TX, grand-sons Stephen Hopwood (Nicole) of Anchorage, AK, Michael Hopwood of Dallas, great-granddaughter Evelyn and sisters Mary Abraham of Yukon, OK, Dorthie Cummings (Bill) of Midwest City, OK as well as many nieces and nephews. A gravesite service will be held at Sunny Lane Cemetery, 4000 SE 29th , Del City, Sept. 21, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 20, 2019