Charles Adkisson CHOCTAW
Sept. 28, 1943 - Aug. 13, 2019
Charlie, 75, entered Heaven's gates Aug. 13, 2019. The son of Odis and Louise Adkisson, he was born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Oklahoma City, OK. Charlie honorably served his country in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Oklahoma City, where he owned and operated A&A Cycle Sales for 52 years. Charlie also owned A&A maintenance, and was very successful as a general contractor. On Jan. 15, 1982, he married Pam Adkisson, and the two settled in Oklahoma City raising their family. Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Allen Adkisson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Homer and Mary Frazier; Charlie leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Pam; two sons, Bradley Adkisson and Paul Logan & his wife Jennifer; two daughters, Lana Adkisson and Lacy Tolbert & her husband Justin; two sisters, Teresa Ensey and Lawana Osborn; 10 grandchildren, Ellisa, Kristen & husband Caleb, Logan, Cayley, Bailey, Paul, Brayley, Gracie, Shelby, and Bradley; one great-grandchild, Paisley, expected Sept. 14; and many loving friends. A Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Vondel Smith Mortuary South Western, 4-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. Services to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the South Colonial Chapel with burial following at the Elmwood Cemetery (Choctaw, OK). Friends may leave their condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019