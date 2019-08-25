|
Charles E. Cheatham OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 10, 1949 - Aug. 22, 2019
Charles E. Cheatham went to be with the Lord Aug. 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Stillwater, OK to Jim Cheatham and Diana (Carter) Cheatham, of Pawnee, OK. He graduated Harvard Law School in 1979 after earning honors degrees from OSU in English, Spanish, and French. He worked for 40 years in Oklahoma City as a banking law attorney, first at McAfee & Taft, and later as General Counsel for the Oklahoma Bankers Association. He served for the past 10 years as SVP & General Counsel for BankOnIT, LLC. He served on the boards of Gatewood Historic District (26 years), Eastern Avenue Church/ Moore Bible Church (27 years), and the Oklahoma Anthropological Society (10 years). He worked at the OKC Civic Center for the last 18 years as a volunteer. He married Nita Cearley on Oct. 15, 1983. He is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Nita; by their son, Nathan Cheatham (and daughter-in-law Krystle), of Oklahoma City; and by grandchildren, Lucas and Adalynn Cheatham. He is also survived by his brother, Keith Cheatham (Joyce), of Pawnee; and by his sister, Candace Crisswell, of Oklahoma City; as well as nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 1329 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73106, Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Pawnee, OK at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019