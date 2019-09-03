|
Charles D. "David" OKLAHOMA CITY
Crandall, Jr.
Oct. 22, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2019
David was a man of Faith, which enabled him to battle cancer with courage and optimism for his future. He passed from this earth on Saturday, August 31, surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death.
David was born in Manhattan, NY to Charles Sr. and Leora (Martin) Crandall. He grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Harding High School in 1960. He was an avid Oklahoma State fan and attended the University from 1960 to 1965, where he majored in architecture and applied science. David passed the NCARB and became a member of the AIA. He saw the world through the eyes of an artist and architect and relished his over 50-year career in architectural design and development.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Sigmon) Crandall; three sons, Charles D. Crandall III "Trip" and wife Shane, Brent Allen Crandall and wife Malena, Curt Ryan Crandall and wife Erin; one daughter, Lillian Alexandra Crandall; grandchildren, Hayden, Beckett, Sawyer, Ryan Ruby, CDC IV "Cort" and Olivia Crandall; one sister, Cynthia Crandall Adler; nieces, Crystie Ewing and Ceci Allen, of Dallas; as well as a host of treasured friends.
He will be lovingly remembered as an artist, an architect and A GOOD MAN.
Services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke North May Chapel. Contributions in David's memory are suggested to the OSU Athletic Association, 877-ALL-4-OSU.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019