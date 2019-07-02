Charles Neville "Chip"

Dudley

July 23, 1954 - June 29, 2019



EDMOND

Charles Neville "Chip" Dudley passed from this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. He was 64.

Chip was born on July 23, 1954, in Paris, TX. He graduated from Madill High School in 1972. After high school graduation, Chip attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a degree in Petroleum Land Management in 1976. He was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and he cherished the friendships he made in the fraternity, especially those in his pledge class.

Chip and his wife Debbi married on Nov. 11, 1989. He was also a longtime and faithful member of All Souls' Episcopal Church serving as Senior Warden, Junior Warden, and Vestry member.

Chip's parents, Edwin William Dudley and Norma Neville Dudley, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Debbi; sons, Matthew Dale (Natalie) and Alexander Dudley; granddaughter, Amelia Dale; sisters, Lyn Pyrum (Anthony) and Leslie Towery; his father-in-law, Charles Davidson; sister-in-law, Diana Pfau (Zeno); niece, Toni Durr (Brad, Taylor, Britton); and his nephew, Drew Pyrum (Stefanie, Ellie).

The family is especially grateful for Dr. Saadia Chohan, dear friend (and pledge brother) Dr. Bob Remondino and the amazing caregivers at Saint Anthony Hospital. Throughout his illness, Chip never questioned his circumstances, never lost his faith and never lost his smile. The epitome of a true gentleman, he will be forever remembered by his family and countless friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Souls' Episcopal Church. Published in The Oklahoman on July 2, 2019