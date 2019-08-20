Home

CHARLES EDWARDS

Charles "Chockie"
Edwards
Aug. 7, 1937 - Aug. 17, 2019

SPENCER
Charles (Chockie) Richard Edwards, born Aug. 7, 1937, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 at the age of 82. He was Retired from the U.S. Navy of 32 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Winnie Edwards; wife, Loretta; two brothers, Billy and Donnie Edwards; three sisters, Jackie Hill, Doris Kusler and Paula Edwards.
Charles is survived by one son, Chuck; brother, Leroy Edwards; three sisters, LaVern Dawkins, Pat Reed and Connie Johnson; one granddaughter, Susan Eden; and two great grand-daughters, Natilie and Lillie; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Barnes Friedrich Funeral Home (1820 N. Douglas Blvd., MWC 73130). Interment following at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019
