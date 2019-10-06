Home

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral
127 NW 7th Street
OKC, OK
1932 - 2019
Charles Barker Foster
October 21, 1932-September 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Charles Barker Foster born October 21st, 1932 departed our world on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 86 years of age. Charles was cherished by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Franklin Foster Sr. and Spice Peoples Foster, his brother, C.F. Foster Jr., his sister-in-law, Janeal Foster, and his beloved wife, Sara Moon Foster. Charles is survived by his 4 nieces, Louise O'Nan, Gloria Lang, Suzette Russo, and Diane Stephens, as well as his 4 great nieces, Courtney, Chelsea, Anna Maria, Dianne' and 9 great nephews, Trey, Alan, Emilio, Scott, Frank, Ryan, Sean, Giorgio, and Christian. Charles attended Eugene Field Grade School, Taft Junior High School, and Classen High School. He went on to Oklahoma City University where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's in Science. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at OCU and that is where he met his wife of 60 years, Sara. After college Charles became a biology teacher at Jefferson Junior High where he met his best friend Leon Crowley. He then went on to be the Assistant Principal at Harding Junior High and Capitol Hill High School. Charles was teaching at the University of Oklahoma as well as working on his PHD when OU got a grant from the Saudi Arabian government for education advancement. Charles developed a trusting relationship with them and was offered a position in Orange County, California. He and Sara moved to California and soon after, he became the Vice President of ELS Educational Services. With his position at ELS, Charles traveled the world and developed a passion for worldly cuisine. His impressive talent for sewing and fashion was surely appreciated by his model, Sara. He and Sara's home was adorned with the stunning collections of their travels. When Charles and Sara moved back to Oklahoma City in 1997, they quickly became involved with St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral where they orchestrated catering events, weddings, and receptions. If he wasn't helping at St. Paul's, you could find him at the fragrance counter at Macy's. He was always a very social man and stayed active, still working into his early eighties. Charles had a remarkable memory, he could never forget a face, which was helpful because he seemed to know everyone. His family will forever remember his particular ways and refined taste. Charles Barker Foster, the quintessential gentleman, will be forever adored and missed. Services will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 11th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral (127 NW 7th Street, OKC, OK 73102).
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
