Charles Gale Foulk, 74, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. Gale was born in OKC on June 8, 1944,to Dorothy June Foulk & Raymond Foulk and an older brother, Johnny Foulk. He leaves his son, Gage Foulk (wife Shelley); and daughter, Cary Bailey (husband Jason); three grandchildren, Jace Foulk, James Bailey, and Jessica Foulk; and many close friends. He attended both Harding High School and graduated Central High School in OKC and was a member of Phi Lambda Epsilon, where he maintained lifelong friends. Gale was a lifelong resident of OKC besides a brief walkabout to California, where he met his wife. They married, came back to OKC and had twins, Cary and Gage. He enjoyed starting businesses. Gale opened a Fish and Chips store in California, a video tape store and also a coin store in Edmond. He always had a dream and a new idea. Later in life, he was a Pilot Driver across the states. He enjoyed the freedom and getting out. He will be remembered for many things, including his Friday night poker games that included homemade fried chicken. He enjoyed his friends and his kids and grandkids. He always had a wave and a smile for a neighbor. There will be a Celebration of Life at Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler Britton location on March 16, 2019, 1-4 p.m. Contact: [email protected]