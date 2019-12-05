|
|
Charles O. Haley EDMOND
June 22, 1929 - Dec. 3, 2019
Charles O. Haley left this earth and joined his wife, Gloria, in heaven on Dec. 3, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1929, to Alvie and Fannie Haley on the farm in Lunenburg, AR. He was the middle child of nine siblings. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, who passed away on June 1 of this year. Charles and Gloria were married on July 2, 1949. Charles served as a sergeant in the Korean War from 1952 - 1954. He was a longtime member of Britton Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for 40-plus years. Most recently, Charles was a member of Waterloo Road Baptist Church. Charles spent countless hours fishing on their dock at Lake Eufaula and before that, at Lake Texoma. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids and great-grands! Charles owned and operated Edmond Printing Company. While in high school, he swept the floors of the Edmond Sun, and in 1965, bought the printing side of the business. In 1975, he and Gloria purchased Central Office Supply which was right next door to the print shop. They ran both businesses, side by side, until their retirement in 1995 when he sold the print shop to his daughter, Rhonda, and her husband, Jeff. He was many things to many people - basketball and bowling team member, coach, fishing mentor, bait making instructor, Sooners and Thunder fan and a great brother and friend. Charles had an ornery streak and loved to tease and antagonize the ones he loved most. Charles is survived by his daughters, Sharon Moore (Rex) and Rhonda Wade (Jeff); and his son, Darrell Haley (Sherry). Charles had four grandchildren, William "Justin" Wade (Kristin), Andrew Wade (Meredith), Rachel Jackson (Justin), and Elizabeth Haley; and five great-grandchildren, Timothy, Abigail, and Titus Jackson; and Judah and Amos Wade. Charles was also preceded in death by his sisters, Maxcene Fort, Leota Briney, and Neva Elliott; and brothers, Jay and Jerry Haley. The service will be Friday, Dec. 6 at Waterloo Road Baptist Church at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Gracelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Camps, P.O. Box 2555, Edmond, OK 73083.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019