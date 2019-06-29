Charles Roger Hamm

Dec. 14 1929 - June 27 2019



EDMOND

Charles Roger Hamm was born in St. Joseph, MO in Dec. 1929 to parents Charles Hamm and Almira Louise Miller. He completed his education at the Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, MO. Prior to beginning a career in petroleum engineering, Roger was drafted into the military during Korean War; he remained in California while serving in the Marines. He married Helen Bardes, a nurse from New York, in 1952, after complaining about her coffee in a USO Canteen where she volunteered. Together, they shared many joint interests and hobbies like bottle digging, gardening and reading. Roger's career took them to Kansas and Oklahoma, where he eventually retired from the oil and gas industry. Following Helen's death in 1993, Roger married Ruth Sherman Bruner in 1995. They enjoyed many years of travel to foreign countries, played daily crossword puzzles and worshipped at the Quail Springs Baptist Church. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Opal Komer; brother, Donald Hamm; and wife, Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hamm, of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Jenna Layden, of Austin, TX; wife, Ruth; stepson, Woody Bruner and wife Debbie, of Fort Worth, TX; and stepson, Andy Bruner, of Katy, TX. His step-granddaughters, Sarah Calk, Emily Bryant, and Caroline Bruner also live in Texas with their families. A service will be held at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 29, 2019