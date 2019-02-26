Charles Frederick

Heffner

Nov. 4, 1933 - Feb. 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Charles Frederick Heffner, 85, of Oklahoma City, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Charles was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Arkansas City, KS to Floyd Charles & Frieda Lena (Fiehler) Heffner. He graduated from Arkansas City High School and Ark City Junior College, then after serving two years in the Army, he continued his education at The University of Oklahoma obtaining his degree in the field of architecture. He was involved in the structure of several highrise buildings in Oklahoma City. He eventually retired in 2016 from the Oklahoma Tourism Department. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma Heffner Bossi. He is survived by brother-in-law, Tom Bossi, Winfield, KS, and nephew, Mark Bossi. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Arkansas City, KS at a later date. The arrangements are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.