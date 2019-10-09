|
Charles E. Henager EDMOND
June 21, 1934 - October 3, 2019
Charles Emanuel Henager was born June 21, 1934 to Eula and Otis Henager in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Roosevelt and Jackson Jr. High, and Central High School. During high school, he worked at his family's grocery store, earning enough to buy his first car at 16, a '33 Chevy with a rumble seat. He worked nights at Central State Griffin Memorial Hospital while in college and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in geology. He worked as a petroleum engineer at Core Laboratories, then McKesson Chemical, leading soon to a position as branch manager in Tulsa. In his 40's he established his own company, Metro Chem Inc., with locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. He sold it in 1996, staying on for two more years, then retired at 61.
On February 19, 1955, he married Shirley, "the light of his life". Of her, he said, "She was exactly the person I wanted to marry, and always has been." Charles had attended church as a child but not since, and when Shirley came to faith in Jesus, he noticed how her life had changed, which eventually led him to accept Christ as well. Since then, Charles has played the same role for many others, setting a wise and loving example of following Jesus. He was an active member of Gideons International for over 30 years, on the board of the Edmond Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, and was a dedicated member of Faith Bible Church. Charles and Shirley have two daughters, Theresa and Rebekah, whom they love deeply. Charles began showing symptoms and was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in his early twenties. Throughout his life, he displayed consistently to those around him how to face trials with joy and perseverance. While his diagnosis became a challenge as he managed his own business, he considered the most difficult part of the job to be the time spent away from his family. After the departure of his grandchildren to Edmond, Oklahoma, Shirley declared, "I'm moving to Edmond - are you coming with me?" Charles elected to accompany her in this venture, and they spent the remainder of their life together in Edmond.
He regularly said that he had a wonderful family. Reflecting on his relationship with Shirley, he said, "Some marriages go one way and some go the other, but ours got better." In describing the course of his life, he observed, "The Lord has been very good to us and we've had an exceptionally blessed life."
Charles went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eula and Otis, and his brothers, Rudy and Harold. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Oveta; his brother-in-law, Ronald; his daughters, Theresa and Rebekah; his son-in-law, Sid; 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 10th, at Faith Bible Church of Edmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International and the Faith Bible Church Building Fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019