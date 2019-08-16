Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES HIRLINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES HIRLINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Charles Louis "Lou"
Hirlinger
Dec. 6, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2019

EDMOND
Charles Louis Hirlinger was born on Dec. 6, 1929, and went to Heaven on Aug. 13, 2019. Lou was one of three children born to the late Helen and Christian Hirlinger. He went on to graduate from the University of Texas with a business degree, and later earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. Lou also served our country in the Korean war as a lieutenant with the U.S. Marine Corps. Lou is survived by his wife, Joyce; and two children, Michael Hirlinger and Kim Hirlinger Reeder. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Hope. Graveside Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.