|
|
Charles Louis "Lou" EDMOND
Hirlinger
Dec. 6, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2019
Charles Louis Hirlinger was born on Dec. 6, 1929, and went to Heaven on Aug. 13, 2019. Lou was one of three children born to the late Helen and Christian Hirlinger. He went on to graduate from the University of Texas with a business degree, and later earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. Lou also served our country in the Korean war as a lieutenant with the U.S. Marine Corps. Lou is survived by his wife, Joyce; and two children, Michael Hirlinger and Kim Hirlinger Reeder. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Hope. Graveside Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019