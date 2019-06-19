|
|
Charles Junior OKLAHOMA CITY
Smallwood
Mar. 23, 1933 - Jun. 17, 2019
Charles Junior Smallwood was born March 23, 1933 in Checotah, OK to Clifton and Zora Small-wood. He worked for and retired from Wilson Foods in OKC.
Charles was pre-ceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Faye, his oldest daughter, Glenda, grandson, Shawn, both parents, three brothers.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Sharon Slabaugh and husband Jerry of Dibble, son, Rodney Smallwood and wife Rhonda of Mustang, 4 grandsons, Chad Kelly of Bridge Creek, Eric Kelly of OKC, Tyler Slabaugh of Dibble, and Bryce Smallwood of Norman, 3 great grand-children, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2pm on Thursday, June 20th, at John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019