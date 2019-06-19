Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smallwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Junior Smallwood


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Junior
Smallwood
Mar. 23, 1933 - Jun. 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Charles Junior Smallwood was born March 23, 1933 in Checotah, OK to Clifton and Zora Small-wood. He worked for and retired from Wilson Foods in OKC.
Charles was pre-ceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Faye, his oldest daughter, Glenda, grandson, Shawn, both parents, three brothers.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Sharon Slabaugh and husband Jerry of Dibble, son, Rodney Smallwood and wife Rhonda of Mustang, 4 grandsons, Chad Kelly of Bridge Creek, Eric Kelly of OKC, Tyler Slabaugh of Dibble, and Bryce Smallwood of Norman, 3 great grand-children, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2pm on Thursday, June 20th, at John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now