Charles F. McDermott OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 20, 1926 - Oct. 4, 2019
Charles F. McDermott, 93, of Oklahoma City, died Oct. 4, 2019, at his home. Charles, known as Chuck to most, was born in Grafton, WV to Coy and Reba (Lake) McDermott on Feb. 20, 1926. He had a happy childhood in Grafton and began dating Betty Jo McAvoy, the love of his life, in high school. He briefly attended West Virginia University before joining the Navy during WWII. When he came home from the war, he worked in a series of jobs/ businesses, including owning a restaurant and partnering in a construction business. He married and had four children in quick succession, living in one of the houses that he built. He graduated from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston). He began working for the state of West Virginia as an auditor and rose to Assistant Director of the Public Welfare Department. He moved his family to Oklahoma in 1968 to join OKDHS, where he rose to the position of Deputy Director. He was on the forefront of automation of state welfare systems, consulting with most of the 50 states on implementing automation of payment, food stamps and client support systems. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; and his son-in-law. He is survived by his four children, Jo, Bruce (Pam), Patrick, and Ann McDermott, all of OKC; as well as his grandchildren, Simon, Candice, Ted, Carrie, Isaac, Aaron, Adam, Jacob, Charles, Justin, and Jay; and 11 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a future date, and interment will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Taylor County Library, 200 Beech St., Grafton, WV 26354; or Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 26307, OKC, OK 73126.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019