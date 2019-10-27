Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunny Lane Cemetery
4000 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES MILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers















Charles R. Mills
Jan. 1, 1941 - Oct. 14, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Charles Ray Mills was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Oklahoma City to Everett Mills and Zelma Adkins. He passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Charles attended Capitol Hill High School, went to college and then joined the United States Army. After leaving the army, he went on to work for Star Manufacturing and BRS. He may have been an engineer by trade, but he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, bowling and even square dancing! Charles always looked forward to going on cruises and family vacations. Charles and his beloved wife married on May 28, 1971, and between them, had three children, Chuck, Douglas and Kimberly. Charles' memory will continue to be cherished by his wife, Lois Mills; daughter, Kimberly Waller and husband Sean; son, Douglas Mills; sister, Louise Bird and husband Bob; grandchildren, Brandon, Jessica, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Boomer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles "Chuck" Everett Mills; brother, George Mills; and a sister, Clara Mae Stem. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sunny Lane Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunny Lane Cemetery
Download Now