MIDWEST CITY
Charles R. Mills
Jan. 1, 1941 - Oct. 14, 2019
Charles Ray Mills was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Oklahoma City to Everett Mills and Zelma Adkins. He passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Charles attended Capitol Hill High School, went to college and then joined the United States Army. After leaving the army, he went on to work for Star Manufacturing and BRS. He may have been an engineer by trade, but he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, bowling and even square dancing! Charles always looked forward to going on cruises and family vacations. Charles and his beloved wife married on May 28, 1971, and between them, had three children, Chuck, Douglas and Kimberly. Charles' memory will continue to be cherished by his wife, Lois Mills; daughter, Kimberly Waller and husband Sean; son, Douglas Mills; sister, Louise Bird and husband Bob; grandchildren, Brandon, Jessica, and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Boomer. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles "Chuck" Everett Mills; brother, George Mills; and a sister, Clara Mae Stem. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sunny Lane Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019