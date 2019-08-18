|
|
Charles Monroe OKLAHOMA CITY
Harvey, Jr.
Oct. 19, 1923 - Aug. 13, 2019
Dr. Charles Monroe Harvey, Jr. died Tuesday, August 13, at 95. University of Texas at
Austin, and Medical School at the University of Texas, Galveston; Married 71 years to Phyllis Jean Mason Harvey. Together they had an internal medicine practice at NW 66th and May, later mov-ing to The Baptist Medical Center, which became Integris. Served as President of Baptist Hospital Medical Staff; Associate Professor at The University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. Early civil rights and anti-smoking activist; Charter member of Lakeside United Methodist Church; Boy Scout leader, recipient of Silver Beaver Award; Preceded in death by an infant sister; father and mother Charles Monroe Sr. and Grace Land Harvey; daughter Cynthia Brunk (Richard) in 1975; brother, Dr. James Daniel Harvey (Teelaine), also of Oklahoma City. Survived by sister Joanna Gary (John) of Ponca City; wife Phyllis; sons Mark (Mary) and David (Sara) of Saint Louis; daughter Alisa Oberschelp (John) of San Francisco; grandchildren Bridget Harvey of New York City and Evangeline Ruth Burgers (Alex) of Princeton, New Jersey; Bruce Oakley (Kori) of Saint Louis and Ross Oakley (Oklahoma City); Hans and Mason Oberschelp (Davis, California); one great-grandson, Henry Burgers; and nieces and nephews John, Janet and James Gary and James Harvey, Jr.; Memorial Service Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m., Lakeside United Methodist Church, N.W. 66th and May. Family suggests memorial gifts to The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019