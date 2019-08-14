|
|
Charles "Charlie" M. OKLAHOMA CITY
Montgomery
September 22, 1928-August 11, 2019
Charlie went to be with his Lord on Sunday. Charlie was born in Avery, TX to Raymond & Lois (Jones) Montgomery. Charlie & his high school sweetheart, Marie graduated from Pauls Valley High School. The two were married the very next day. Early on Charlie worked for Wacker's Dept. Store & Coats & Clark Thread Co. Charlie & Marie were blessed with two children, Rick & Carol. In the early 60's Charlie moved his family to OKC where he worked as a sales manager for Joe Hodges & Par Truck Leasing. Charlie later got into the insurance business with Farmers, CMA Ins. Agency, Dale Robertson Motor Club and Life Investors, with partner Barry Switzer. Charlie also served on the Board of Directors with the NASE. In his spare time Charlie was an avid golfer. He & Marie enjoyed golfing together any chance they got. The two lived in Oak Tree & Falcon Head. Charlie & Marie enjoyed 70 years of marriage together. Charlie was known for helping people, especially family & close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; son-in-law, Don Vande. Survived by son, Rick Montgomery & wife Rosie; daughter, Carol Vande; brother-in-law, Merl Miller; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family & loving friends. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to at . Viewing & Visitation will be tonight at the funeral home, 4pm-8pm with family greeting friends 6-8PM. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday August 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Moore 201. West Main St. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Please visit :
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019